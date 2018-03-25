South Africa were “very clever”‚ said Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda‚ in the way they absorbed pressure and then were dangerous on the counterattack in Bafana Bafana’s 2-0 four nations tournament final victory in Ndola on Saturday.

Zambia enjoyed the majority of possession and pressure on the South African goal over the 90 minutes at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium‚ with goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune keeping Bafana in the game on a few occasions.

But Nyirenda did concede that when his team lost the ball Bafana always looked dangerous on the transition.

Goals by Percy Tau in the 15th minute and Lebogang Mothiba in the 90th gave South Africa victory.

“We had control of the game in most parts of the 90 minutes.

"And I think that South Africa were too clever in the way they were handling the pressure‚” 1990s Kaizer Chiefs striker Nyirenda conceded.

“We pinned them and we put them under pressure‚ and then when they would come out they were looking so dangerous.

“And the way they were putting together their passes they would find themselves in a scoring position.

“In the first half they looked very strong. When they got a chance through Tau (soon after the goal) they missed it.

“But I think we missed most of the chances. We created a lot of them.

"And if we were to bury the game it was going to be in the first half.

“But‚ all in all‚ I think we have played a very good game. There is nothing that we can worry much about.

“Yes‚ we lost the game. But I think we will do something about it."

Both sides had progressed from Wednesday's semifinals of the friendly tournament on penalties.

Bafana beat Angola 6-5 after a 1-1 full-time scoreline‚ while the hosts beat Zimbabwe 5-4 after equalising in injury time to make their semifinal 2-2.