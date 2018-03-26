Baxter reveals ambitions to use two Bafana squads in the coming months

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has revealed ambitious plans to use his Cosafa Cup squad as a sparring partner for some of the teams that are going to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Briton plans to use matches against World Cup-bound teams as preparation for the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations and Olympic qualifiers.

South Africa must qualify and finish in the top three of the U23 Cup of Nations in Egypt next year or win a play-off against opposition from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to earn a spot at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Baxter said the plan‚ still to be rubber stamped by his employers at Safa House‚ could see two Bafana Bafana squads‚ a senior team playing in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and another side playing in the Cosafa Cup in Polokwane in May and in the Olympic qualifiers.

“We are working on having a Cosafa squad on the road playing senior football against good opposition and playing a single game against one of the teams going to the World Cup as a sparring partner‚” he said after returning from Zambia where Bafana won the Four Nations tournament.