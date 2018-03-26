A decision is expected on Wednesday in the arbitration case between the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and its own Dispute Resolution Chamber as the long running saga over Ajax Cape Town striker Tendai Ndoro looks to be coming to an end.

The arbitrator‚ Advocate Nassir Cassim SC‚ reserved judgment after a hearing in Johannesburg on Monday where the PSL is appealing a decision by the DRC to allow Ajax to field Tendai Ndoro‚ in spite of a FIFA ruling that says no player can play for three different teams in a single season.

The DRC had surprised in January by saying that Ndoro could be fielded for Ajax despite a FIFA edict to the contrary and their decision was quickly appealed by the PSL.

The DRC‚ chaired by former acting judge Saleem Seedat‚ is an independent body within the PSL’s judicial structures and this is not the first time one of their rulings has been challenged by the league