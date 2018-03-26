Bafana Bafana securing victory in the four-nations tournament in Zambia in their first assignment of 2018 will go a long way towards making up for the bitter disappointment of World Cup qualification failure last November.

But coach Stuart Baxter and his charges still have a long road ahead over the next 12 months.

Priority for Baxter will be to secure qualification for the 2019 African Nations Cup finals in Cameroon.

The rest of the qualification campaign will continue in September‚ more than a year after it started in the best possible way for South Africa with their 2-0 win in Nigeria last June.

That unexpected victory‚ at the start of Baxter’s second tenure‚ held out hopes of much bigger things to come from Bafana but within months they had flopped against the Cape Verde Islands in the World Cup and blown any chance of going to Russia.