If Cape Town City are to challenge for the Nedbank Cup and African club competition qualification in the league‚ they will need to reverse a stunning statistic that illustrates their problems in front of goal this season.

Despite their array of attacking talent‚ City have managed two goals in a game just once in their last 18 matches in all competitions.

It has been a major factor in them falling off the pace in the title race‚ and a scenario not helped by the loss to injury of Zimbabwe forward Matthew Rusike so soon after his arrival at the club in January.

City enjoyed a 2-0 win over Chippa United in the league at the start of March‚ some three months since they has previously netted twice in a game‚ a 4-2 loss to Maritzburg United.

The team has been carried this campaign by a tight defence‚ especially in that run of 18 matches‚ where they have conceded just 11 times‚ and McCarthy knows that their championship chances this season have been hit by a lack of potency at the other end.

“It gets a bit frustrating when you stand on the sidelines and you see that your team does create numerous chances against all the opposition that we play but we can’t seem to score goals.

"I honestly don’t know what to do anymore‚” McCarthy said last month.

“If I must go for liposuction maybe and get myself to play.

"Maybe that will do the trick because of the players will be a bit embarrassed by a 40-year-old taking their place and actually doing unbelievably well because I back myself.

“I could do better than what a few of them are doing. Not that I am putting them down but it is just happening now far too often. I don’t know what to say or what to do anymore.

“Our trainings are almost all consisting on attacking and scoring goals. They (players) can never complain that they don’t do enough of it but then it comes to game time and … ‚” he said.

Aside from Rusike‚ the club have also brought in Kenyan forward Masoud Juma‚ who made his debut in the 1-0 Nedbank Cup Last 16 win over Orlando Pirates two weeks ago.

Next up for City is a Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday‚ the perfect time for the team’s attacking players to find their groove.