Dream Nedbank Cup final alive as Sundowns and Chiefs are kept apart in the semis

The possibility of a dream Nedbank Cup final in Cape Town on May 19 between giants Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns was kept alive by the semifinal draw on Sunday after the Brazilians booked a place in the four by beating Cape Town City 2-1.

Chiefs were drawn at home to Free State Stars while Sundowns will hit the road to face Maritzburg United on the weekend of April 21-22.

Chiefs and Stars will have a dress rehearsal for their semifinal when the two sides meet in the league at Goble Park on Wednesday (kick off 6pm).

The four semifinalists are drawn from the top five in the Absa Premiership in what is a bonus for the sponsors.

Sundowns are chasing the league and cup double and their ambitions will be a major topic of conversation over the next weeks but not as much for Chiefs who are chasing their first major trophy in three years under Steve Komphela.

The Chiefs coach faces ending his contract in June without a trophy in his tenure with AmaKhosi and leaving with the worst record of any of their long-standing coaches.

But success in the cup could yet provide salvation for Komphela and an extension of his contract.

The PSL will announce the exact dates and kick off times for the semifinals during this week but both games could be played on Saturday April 21.