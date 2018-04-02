Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has hailed his charges after they delivered a polished performance in an entertaining Nedbank Cup quarterfinal tie against Cape Town City on Sunday.

Mosimane was also full of plaudits for the vanquished opponent and showered City coach Benni McCarthy with praise.

“I think it was a very exciting game for people who came and paid their money.

"We played a very good team‚” said Mosimane after the 2-1 victory at the Cape Town Stadium kept Sundowns on course for the league and cup double as they booked a semifinal date with Maritzburg United in three weeks’ time.

“As I’ve said‚ Benni is a brave coach.

"He appreciates good football‚ they build-up from the back and we knew that they will do that. But we managed to steal possession when they were building from the back.

"Unfortunately we did not take our first half chances.

“But still City are a very exciting team‚ very good‚ beautiful. I’m not surprised they beat Pirates and Wits (in the earlier rounds of the cup)‚ they are a good team.

“(Surprise) Ralani stole the show‚ he deserved it (the man of the match award). He played very well.”

But Mosimane noted that Sundowns should have been two goals up at half-time after twice striking the woodwork before the interval.

“Let’s be honest we should have scored goals in the first half‚" he said.

"They had more of the ball‚ they looked more exciting‚ enterprising‚ looking good; we were a little bit more efficient.

“We knew if we could find the first goal we could go on and win it because they (City) do not score a lot of goals.”

It was Tiyani Mabunda who stole the ball away in the midfield‚ fed Khama Billiat who then set up Percy Tau up to make it 1-0.

Hlompho Kekana’s then doubled the score with a characteristic scorcher but Ralani pulled a goal back.

“I was a bit upset with the goal we conceded because I spoke to my players at half-time and told them that immediately when Thapelo (Morena) is one-on-one against Ralani‚ the second central midfielder must come and cover in there.

"But Ralani found the space to go through.

“It’s unbelievable‚ we’ve never conceded a goal like that. My players lost discipline there and that’s why I brought Mabunda to play on the right because Mabunda is sharper and stronger to help Thapelo there.

“But I think our experience saw us through. This game is not about frills.

"It’s about going through and winning the game and I think Vila (Sibusiso Vilakazi)‚ Kekana‚ Mabunda showed they are Bafana players.

“Normally City are very good in the midfield but we did very well ensuring that there was not too much noise there.

"The noise (from City) was (rather) on the wings but our centre backs were never really in any trouble.”