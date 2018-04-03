Soccer

Moment of silence at all PSL matches for Madikizela-Mandela

03 April 2018 - 10:49 By Marc Strydom
President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC stalwart, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela during the ANC’s voter registration drive on March 10, 2018 in Soweto, South Africa. Ramaphosa accompanied Madikizela-Mandela to check her voter registration details at Orland West High School voting station.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC stalwart, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela during the ANC’s voter registration drive on March 10, 2018 in Soweto, South Africa. Ramaphosa accompanied Madikizela-Mandela to check her voter registration details at Orland West High School voting station.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Masi Losi

The Premier Soccer League has said that a moment of silence will be observed at all matches in honour of struggle hero Winnie Madikizela-Mandela until she is laid to rest.

Madikizela-Mandela‚ the former wife of late president Nelson Mandela‚ died in Johannesburg on Monday aged 81.

The PSL said in a press statement on Tuesday morning: “As the world mourns the passing of one of the greatest revolutionaries of our time Mama Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela-Mandela‚ the football family will pay its respect to the ‘Mother of the Nation’ ahead of the domestic football fixtures.”

“The Premier Soccer League will observe a moment of silence for Mama Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

“This will apply to all Absa Premiership‚ National First Division and MultiChoice Diski Shield fixtures from today until she is laid to rest.

“The League is saddened by the passing of Mama Winnie – a true pillar of the struggle and a person who sacrificed so much in the fight against apartheid and in the emancipation of the mind.

“Lala ngoxolo‚ Qhawekazi! (Sleep in peace‚ O Queen).”

Most read

  1. Ambitious Cape Town City making plans to build own stadium Soccer
  2. Cricket mourns Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's death Cricket
  3. PSL opposes Ajax court bid on Ndoro matter going to Fifa Soccer
  4. Moment of silence at all PSL matches for Madikizela-Mandela Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘She was a champion of justice’ President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ...
Social media mourns the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Related articles

  1. Local celebs reflect on their fondest memories with Ma Winnie TshisaLIVE
  2. EFF elevates Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to 'divine' status Politics
  3. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's fearlessness and compassion remembered South Africa
  4. 'A giant tree has fallen': Ramaphosa mourns 'mother of the nation' ... Politics
  5. State funeral for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela South Africa
X