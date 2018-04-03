Soccer

Tendai Ndoro application dismissed by High Court

03 April 2018 - 18:05 By Marc Strydom
Tendai Ndoro of Ajax Cape Town on the attack during the Absa Premiership match between Ajax Cape Town and SuperSport United at Athlone Stadium on February 28, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

An application by Ajax Cape Town in the High Court for an urgent interdict against the Tendai Ndoro eligibility matter going to Fifa was dismissed on Tuesday.

Ajax had sought to interdict the decision made by a South African Football Association (Safa) arbitration referring the matter to the global body.

"The application was dismissed‚" said PSL communications manager Luxolo September.

Ndoro’s eligibility dispute stems from a Fifa ruling that a player may not turn out for more than two clubs in a season.

The Zimbabwean striker played a game for Orlando Pirates in August‚ then signed and played for Al Faisaly in Saudi Arabia‚ before signing for Ajax in late December and playing seven games for them.

The PSL appealed at Safa arbitration a surprising decision by its own dispute resolution chamber (DRC) on January 31 ruling Ndoro eligible to play for Ajax.

The arbitration referred the matter to Fifa.

