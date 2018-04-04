Soccer

Benni McCarthy eyes second place on the premiership standings

04 April 2018 - 12:46 By Mark Gleeson
Benni McCarthy, head coach of Cape Town City speaks to the media during the 2017 MTN 8 Cape Town City FC Media Open Day and morning training session at Green Point, Cape Town on 11 October 2017.
Benni McCarthy, head coach of Cape Town City speaks to the media during the 2017 MTN 8 Cape Town City FC Media Open Day and morning training session at Green Point, Cape Town on 11 October 2017.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Five games this month‚ starting with a home match against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Wednesday‚ mark a chance for Cape Town City to get back up among the frontrunners‚ asserts their coach Benni McCarthy.

Currently sixth in the Absa Premiership standings‚ City are only nine points off the top place and a run of success in the matches against Arrows‚ Maritzburg United‚ SuperSport United‚ Polokwane City and Orlando Pirates could put them right up among the frontrunners.

“As long as I don’t relegate the team‚ I think I’ve done a good job in my first season‚” said the rookie coach.

"But we also don’t want to be satisfied with seventh or eighth place.

"We want to push on and we feel there is still second‚ third‚ fourth place up for grabs.

“I want to look at going for the highest possible position‚ which is second.

"We’ve got tough games coming up but I think it’s possible with the players that are coming back and I’m going to try and use the best and most experienced players that we possibly can to get us there.”

Lyle Lakay should return to Wednesday’s starting line-up after suspension and Craig Martin after a bout of flu.

Both missed the Nedbank Cup defeat on Sunday when City were knocked out by Mamelodi Sundowns.

Most read

  1. Lions’ derby record looks vulnerable against Stormers Rugby
  2. Why Benni McCarthy wants to ask his mother what makes a top goal scorer Soccer
  3. Inconsistent Stormers looking for away recipe Rugby
  4. Benni McCarthy eyes second place on the premiership standings Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Theewaterskloof dam almost completely dry: Drone footage compares 2018 dam ...
Woman wounds three at YouTube HQ in California, kills herself
X