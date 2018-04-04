Why Benni McCarthy wants to ask his mother what makes a top goal scorer

Benni McCarthy has decided that the gift of goal scoring is a hereditary asset and no amount of coaching and practice is going to turn a player into a goal machine.

“You can’t teach it. I don’t know what makes a goal scorer.

"I’ll have to ask my mother because she gave birth to me.

"It is a natural thing‚ you cannot teach that‚” insists the Cape Town City coach‚ in his rookie season in charge‚ and after a playing career in which he set the record for the most goals scored in the colours of the South African national team.

“I’ve tried! Believe me‚ I’ve tried. Every day‚ for the 200-odd days that I’ve been the manager of his team‚ we’ve been practising finishing and trying to score but …

“If it’s not a natural instinct thing‚ then you can’t teach it. I’m afraid so.

“Players have what they have and South Africa must just accept we are limited when it comes to producing strikers with natural instinct.

"We have players who really work hard at it (in training) but come game time they cannot get it right‚” he bemoaned.

“It is what it is”.

This season the winner of the Golden Boot for the top scorer in the Absa Premiership could equal the lowest ever tally of 10 goals set by Bernard Parker of Kaizer Chiefs four years ago.

Polokwane City’s Rodney Ramagalela tops this season’s tally with 10 goals but has scored only twice since the turn of the year.

The top scorers for Cape Town City this season are Craig Martin and Ayanda Patosi with three goals each. TOP SCORERS IN SA PRO FOOTBALL

2016/17 Lebogang Manyama (Cape Town City) 13

2015/16 Collins Mbesuma (Mpumalanga Black Aces) 14

2014/15 Moeketsi Sekola (Free State Stars) 14

2013/14 Bernard Parker (Kaizer Chiefs) 10

2012/13 Katlego Mashego (Moroka Swallows) 13

2011/12 Siyabonga Nomvete (Moroka Swallows) 20

2010/11 Knowledge Musona (Kaizer Chiefs) 15

2009/10 Katlego Mphela (Mamelodi Sundowns) 17

2008/09 Richard Henyekane (Lamontville Golden Arrows) 19

2007/08 James Chamanga (Moroka Swallows) 14

2006/07 Chris Katongo (Jomo Cosmos) 15

2005/06 Mame Niang (Moroka Swallows) 14

2004/05 Collins Mbesuma (Kaizer Chiefs) 25

2003/04 Jackie Ledwaba (Zulu Royals) 14

2002/03 Lesley Manyathela (Orlando Pirates) 18

2001/02 Ishmael Maluleke (Manning Rangers) 18

2000/01 Gilbert Mushangazhike (Manning Rangers) 19

1999/2000 Denis Lota (Orlando Pirates) 18

1998/99 Daniel Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns) 24

1997/98 George Koumantarakis (Manning Rangers) 14

1996/97 Wilfred Mugeyi (Umtata Bush Bucks) 22

1996 Simon Makhubela (Manning Rangers) 12

1995 Gerald Stober (Hellenic) 18

1994 Wilfred Mugeyi (Umtata Bush Bucks) 19

1993 Daniel Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns) 23

1992 George Dearnaley (AmaZulu) 20

1991 Fani Madida (Kaizer Chiefs) 28

1990 Bennett Masinga (Mamelodi Sundowns) 20

1989 Noel Cousins (Arcadia/Moroka Swallows) 21

1988 Shane MacGregor (Rangers/Kaizer Chiefs) 19

1987 Noel Cousins (Arcadia) 25

1986 Thomas Hlongwane (Moroka Swallows) 25

1985 Mike Mangena (Bush Bucks)‚ Frank McGrellis (Wits University) 25