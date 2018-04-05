Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs opt to play Nedbank semifinal in Durban

05 April 2018 - 12:46 By Sazi Hadebe
Kaizer Chiefs celebrate the opening goal during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on March 10, 2018 in Durban.
Kaizer Chiefs celebrate the opening goal during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on March 10, 2018 in Durban.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Gauteng-based Kaizer Chiefs fans will have to travel to Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on April 21 if they want to watch their beloved club take on Free State Stars live in the semifinal of the Nedbank Cup.

This fixture will come a few days after Amakhosi had defeated Ea Lla Koto with Teenage Hadebe’s final seconds of injury time winner in a league encounter on Wednesday night in Bethlehem.

Chiefs have already played most of their Nedbank home fixtures (last-16 and quarterfinal) at homes away from home. But one would have thought giving Gauteng fans a taste of this cup run was long overdue‚ especially because this would have been their last chance before the final in Cape Town.

Chiefs only played the opening round of the cup at home at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on February 11‚ beating Golden Arrows 3-0.

The Premier Soccer League confirmed the semifinal venues on Thursday. The second semi sees Mamelodi Sundowns travel to Pietermaritzburg on Sunday‚ April 22 to face Maritzbug United at Harry Gwala Stadium.

While the kickoff for the Chiefs match will be at 8.15pm‚ the match in Pietermaritzburg will start at 3pm in what is expected to be a Sunday afternoon of some gripping football in the City of Choice.

The winners will meet in the final at Cape Town Stadium on May 19 in what could prove to be a challenging schedule for Sundowns. They also have a Caf Champions League away Group C fixture in Conakry against Horoya of Guinea either on Tuesday May 15 or Wednesday May 16.

The finalised date of the Sundowns match is yet to be confirmed by Caf but the PSL has already indicated that they won’t be able to shift the cup final should Downs qualify due to Fifa’s intruction that domestic seasons around the world must end by May 20 to give players headed to the World Cup in Russia enough to time to prepare.

READ MORE:

‘Africa is missing Orlando Pirates‚’ says coach Sredojevic

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic was more than chuffed to have out-pointed his lecturer Veselin Jelusic but in the bigger scheme of things‚ ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Benni McCarthy worried over Cape Town City players’ lack of fight

Benni McCarthy was left mystified by the performance of his Cape Town City players in the 1-0 home Absa Premiership loss to Lamontville Golden Arrows ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Now it’s all about the grind‚ says Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane

Forget the frills and thrills‚ it’s just bump and grind at this stage of the season‚ said Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane as his side kept ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Klopp hails 'brilliant' Liverpool but knows job not over

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp praised his team for their stunning first-half display in their 3-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield but warned ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Liverpool apologise to Manchester City after bottles thrown at team bus Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs opt to play Nedbank semifinal in Durban Soccer
  3. ‘Africa is missing Orlando Pirates‚’ says coach Sredojevic Soccer
  4. Benni McCarthy worried over Cape Town City players’ lack of fight Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

How it unfolded: Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data saga
Violent crime on Table Mountain: Is Cape Town’s iconic national park under ...

Related articles

  1. Maritzburg put not for sale signs on batch of young talent Soccer
  2. It's business 'unusual' next to Mama Winnie's Soweto home South Africa
  3. Chiefs brush aside Stars Soccer
  4. Mulenga's stunner hands Pirates victory Soccer
  5. Sundowns beat Chippa to remain at top Soccer
  6. Lamola fires Arrows to victory Soccer
  7. It's not just Wits kicking us‚ says Maritzburg coach Davids Soccer
  8. Teko Modise’s season for Cape Town City might be over Soccer
  9. Why Benni McCarthy wants to ask his mother what makes a top goal scorer Soccer
  10. Benni McCarthy eyes second place on the premiership standings Soccer
X