Soccer

Klopp hails 'brilliant' Liverpool but knows job not over

05 April 2018 - 09:52 By Reuters
Liverpool's English midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates with teammates, scoring the team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League first leg quarter-final football match between Liverpool and Manchester City, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, north west England on April 4, 2018.
Liverpool's English midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates with teammates, scoring the team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League first leg quarter-final football match between Liverpool and Manchester City, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, north west England on April 4, 2018.
Image: Anthony Devlin / AFP

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp praised his team for their stunning first-half display in their 3-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield but warned that the two-legged tie was only at halftime.

"First half was brilliant. It was how football should look," said Klopp after his team blitzed City with three goals inside 31 minutes.

"We knew about the quality of City but also about our quality as well. We were very active in all parts of the game, perfect in the spaces, very lively closing the gaps," he said, before praising his defence.

"This kind of defence: dominant, not too deep, being in the right area of the pitch so if we win the ball there is a big opportunity for us to use the space they have to leave open," he said.

"We used that really well, scored three fantastic goals. Second half, we defended very deep, gave them no shot on target, very concentrated, but when we have the ball we have to play more football. That was clear and we can do that," he said.

The German was particularly pleased that City did not produce a shot on target in the entire game.

"They had no shot on target, I don’t know how we did that.

"You can’t even plan that. That would be completely crazy, but they didn’t.

"That is pretty rare. They are a fantastic football side. They didn’t play bad, they only didn’t create," he said.

While the margin of victory was emphatic, Klopp said he had been in the game too long to think the contest was over.

"Being 3-0 up is better than 3-0 down. We go to Manchester City and they want to strike back. They didn’t play bad. They didn’t create the usual number of chances because we defended in a lot of moments outstandingly good.

"Trent (Alexander-Arnold) had an outstanding game, Robbo (Andy Robertson) on the other side, both centre-halves very good game, our three midfielders were absolutely brilliant, our three offensive guys were in the right spaces and supported them.

"That is the only way to get anything against Man City and we did it and at the end 3-0 because of our quality, instead of 1-0. It is halftime, no more."

"We know it is not decided. We try to go to the next round. City will try it again and they still have a chance," he said. 

READ MORE:

Maritzburg put not for sale signs on batch of young talent

Maritzburg United have put the “not for sale” signs up on their talented batch of young players‚ at least inside South Africa.
Sport
2 hours ago

It's business 'unusual' next to Mama Winnie's Soweto home

Masedi Street‚ which leads to the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s home in Orlando West‚ Soweto‚ currently resembles a shopping mall.
News
3 hours ago

Chiefs brush aside Stars

Teenage Hadebe rose to head in Siphiwe Tshabalala’s free-kick four minutes and 30 seconds into injury tie for Kaizer Chiefs to snatch a last-gasp 1-0 ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Mulenga's stunner hands Pirates victory

Augustine Mulenga timed his first Orlando Pirates goal to perfection when it helped his team beat a combative Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1.
Sport
13 hours ago

Most read

  1. David Warner leaves it late‚ but accepts fate for ball-tampering Cricket
  2. Proteas coach Ottis Gibson sets sights on No.1 test ranking Cricket
  3. Klopp hails 'brilliant' Liverpool but knows job not over Soccer
  4. Maritzburg put not for sale signs on batch of young talent Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Violent crime on Table Mountain: Is Cape Town’s iconic national park under ...
Theewaterskloof dam almost completely dry: Drone footage compares 2018 dam ...

Related articles

  1. Sundowns beat Chippa to remain at top Soccer
  2. Lamola fires Arrows to victory Soccer
  3. It's not just Wits kicking us‚ says Maritzburg coach Davids Soccer
  4. Teko Modise’s season for Cape Town City might be over Soccer
  5. Why Benni McCarthy wants to ask his mother what makes a top goal scorer Soccer
  6. Benni McCarthy eyes second place on the premiership standings Soccer
  7. Saving lives, helping kids, it's all in a day's work South Africa
  8. Champions Wits finally break back into the top eight Soccer
  9. Tendai Ndoro application dismissed by High Court Soccer
  10. Robert Marawa's new sports show at Radio 2000 hits a snag Soccer
X