Beleaguered Chiefs coach Komphela says he won't resign
Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela is remaining defiant and will not resign in spite of heated protests from the small crowd that watched the 3-0 home loss to Chippa United at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
“I cannot run away‚” he said after he and his player walked through a rain of missiles pelted at them from angry hands at the end of the game.
"I’m not the kind of guy who runs away from responsibility.
"If you are a proud person‚ sacrifice and responsibility are part of the components of the job."
Police also kept supporters from the gates of Soccer City afterwards as fans waited for Komphela after the heavy home loss.
“You have to be bare and face it‚” said Komphela‚ who walked with a defiant air and measured pace towards the tunnel and the gauntlet of angry fans‚ through the hail of plastic bottles and other objects thrown in his direction.
At least one Chiefs player looked to have been hit although the match commissioner Mark Linden could not confirm this afterwards.
Komphela admitted afterwards it was an unacceptably heavy defeat for Chiefs but continued to chant the same mantra he has sounded in similar situations before.
“I’m not allowing my emotions to become negative because that will deflate you‚” added Komphela‚ who said he would look to escape the drama and read a book to get some “positive energy”.
“You have to try and stay positive.
"You have to take responsibility and get yourself ready for a backlash and know that is part of the game‚ it comes with the territory. If you are a coach‚ you must face it.
“The way out of it is to club together as a group of players and coaches.
"You cannot imagine a scenario where there is a cold wind coming from outside and you are opening the cracks even further.
“Sometimes when something bad happens from outside‚ it brings you together. Can we use this result to get closer and push when we play in the semis (of the Nedbank Cup)?
"It could be‚” said Komphela‚ sort of answering his own question.
Chiefs host Free State Stars in the cup semifinal at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday‚ April 21‚ in the last chance Komphela has to win silverware as his three-year contract comes to an end.
Chiefs’ owner Kaizer Motaung‚ who was watching on from the VIP suite‚ looks to be holding on until the cup game before deciding Komphela’s fate but must have been tempted during Saturday’s dismal showing to wield the axe.
Saturdays defeat means Chiefs‚ with four league games left‚ can only reach a maximum of 51 points this season.
Leaders Mamelodi Sundowns were already on 46‚ ahead of their Sunday clash with Baroka FC in Polokwane.