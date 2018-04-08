Da Gama refuses to take credit after Highland Park's promotion to the PSL

Highlands Park coach Owen Da Gama has declined to take credit for the team’s promotion to the PSL after only one season in the lower tier.

Da Gama argued that their success was due to collective effort after Highlands Park thrashed University of Pretoria 5-1 on Saturday afternoon at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa to guarantee promotion to the PSL with four matches to spare.

“The secret of Highlands Park has been about the collective where everybody involved has put as much effort as possible‚"he said.

"All you can credit me for is putting together this good technical team together but the players and everyone else must get credit because we have put in a lot of hard yards behind the scenes to achieve this.”

Da Gama arrived at the club in September after five league matches where they had lost three and won two but they then went 21 matches without losing in a highly impressive run that includes sixteen wins and five draws.