Percy Tau’s run of important goals continued in Polokwane on Sunday when he got the winner for Mamelodi Sundowns as they won away at Baroka FC and extended their lead at the summit of the Absa Premiership to four points.

It was the 10th win in 13 away games for the Brazilians this season‚ more than the requisite foundation for any championship-winning campaign.

With five games left‚ the title is now theirs for the taking.

Tau netted the second half winner after Sundowns were forced to come from behind after conceding first to their hosts.