Leaders Sundowns strengthen grip on premiership title after beating Baroka
Percy Tau’s run of important goals continued in Polokwane on Sunday when he got the winner for Mamelodi Sundowns as they won away at Baroka FC and extended their lead at the summit of the Absa Premiership to four points.
It was the 10th win in 13 away games for the Brazilians this season‚ more than the requisite foundation for any championship-winning campaign.
With five games left‚ the title is now theirs for the taking.
Tau netted the second half winner after Sundowns were forced to come from behind after conceding first to their hosts.
Tau is now tied at the top of the goal scoring charts with Rodney Ramagalela of Polokwane City.
The game started off surprisingly slow‚ Sundowns keen to keep the tempo low as they fielded virtually the same starting line-up for the third time in a week.
There were a few long passes for Percy Tau to chase but there was a lot of midfield possession turn over and an air of lethargy about their approach.
It was no surprise that Baroka opened the lead‚ even after their talisman Talent Chawaphiwa had to go off after just 10 minutes with a hamstring injury.
A corner‚ initially played short‚ moved into the penalty area and the ball found Lucky Nguzana unmarked. He was able to take full advantage and finish in between a static Sundowns’ defence.
The goal seemed to awaken the league leaders who then conjured up two great chances which were squandered.
First Khama Billiat‚ unmarked at the back post‚ fluffed a cross from Gaston Sirino‚ who then managed an even bigger miss after a set-up by Sifiso Vilakazi.
But with Sundowns suddenly back in the contest‚ it was only a matter of time before they equalised.
It came in an almost identical fashion to the Baroka goal with Tau providing the cross and Wayne Arendse heading home as the home defence gave him ample space just before half-time.
After the break‚ the quality of the log leaders was all too evident and Vilakazi again pivotal in setting up a chance‚ dragging the ball back to Tau to finish easily for the 2-1 lead in the 51st minute.
The combination of Billiat and Tau should have made it 3-1 just after the hour mark but they over elaborated their touches in taking the opportunity.
But Sundowns never looked under any threat in the second stanza and were able to coast their way to another valuable three-point haul.