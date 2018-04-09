Soccer

Talk of winning the PSL footballer of the season award starting to irk Tau

09 April 2018 - 13:37 By Mark Gleeson
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Percy Tau might have drawn level at the top of the goal scoring charts and again been backed by coach Pitso Mosimane to be named Player of the Season‚ but talk of the individual awards is irritating the player.

The Mamelodi Sundowns goal ace was annoyed when he was asked about the endorsement from his coach after he scored the winner for the Absa Premiership leaders in the 2-1 success over Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

“There’s that question again‚” Tau said.

“I’m really grateful for what the coach sees in me and the support I get from my teammates.

"What’s important for us is to try and win the league‚ the rest is secondary.”

Tau has now got 11 goals in the chase for the Golden Boot‚ catching up to Rodney Ramagalela of Polokwane City at the top of the standings.

What would the possibility of winning those two awards mean?

“What would it mean to Percy?” he asked back‚ pausing lengthily before adding: “It would mean progress‚ it would mean a good season.

"It’s a reward and something to look at and inspire other people.

"I would really like whatever I do to brush off on other people‚ younger kids.

"It would also be a reward for the hard work we at Sundowns have done.”

Asked the secret of his goal scoring run‚ Tau suggested‚ “I guess I’m lucky”.

Challenged further‚ he added: “We are on a good run‚ scoring goals and we are winning.

“I don’t know‚ I just try every time to contribute to the team and luckily enough I get on the scoresheet.

"I’m pleased with my progress so far. I’ve scored more goals than I did last season."

Despite a bout of ‘flu‚ Tau played three games in a week for Sundowns‚ scoring in each of them - against Cape Town City in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final‚ against Chippa United in midweek and Baroka FC on Sunday.

It suggests he is also in top physical shape.

“But I did feel the demands of the game today‚” he said after the 2-1 victory over Baroka in Polokwane.

“At least now we’ve got some time to rest before Wits.”

Sundowns host last season’s champions Bidvest Wits at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (kick off 3pm).

“We welcome the rest and will be able to bounce back fresher.

"Playing Wits is a big game because they are the champions although things are different now: we are on top.

"We’ll try and give everything because we were really hurt last season when we lost out to them (for the league title) in the last three games‚” Tau added.

