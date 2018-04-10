Baroka FC are chasing a top five finish in their second season in the Premier Soccer League‚ says caretaker coach McDonald Makhubedu.

“Our mandate is a top 10 finish because our management said we must do better than last season‚" he said.

"But we want to push for number five.

“We are a very good team.

"But if it doesn’t happen‚ no problem. But as good as we are‚ we have to push on for that.”

Baroka’s maiden top-flight campaign last season saw them finish second-from-bottom in 15th place but stay up as they dominated the post-season promotion-relegation play-offs.

They got 28 points but this season are already on 33 points with four matches still to play.

But the club have won only twice this year in the league – over AmaZulu in mid-January and Cape Town City at the end of February.

Makhubedu‚ despite his side being largely outplayed by Mamelodi Sundowns in their last Absa Premiership encounter at home on Sunday‚ seemed to feel Baroka more than matched the log leaders.

“We played well and showed character‚" he said.

"We could have done better but lost concentration.

"We controlled the game and showed that we have depth.

"We could have won the game. It was a game of two good teams.”

Baroka next meet Maritzburg United on Sunday and then finish the season against Ajax Cape Town (away)‚ Bloemfontein Celtic (home) and SuperSport United (aeway) on the last day of the season.