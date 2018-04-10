Soccer

How SA referee Gomes rejected alleged R362,000 bribe attempt to fix CAF fixture

10 April 2018 - 11:27 By Nick Said
South African referee Victor Gomes takes charge during the CHAN Group C match between Nigeria and Rwanda on 15 January 2018 at Grand Stade de Tanger, Tanger Morocco.
South African referee Victor Gomes takes charge during the CHAN Group C match between Nigeria and Rwanda on 15 January 2018 at Grand Stade de Tanger, Tanger Morocco.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Referee Victor Gomes was approached to fix the result of the African Confederation Cup first leg tie between Nigerian side Plateau United and USM Alger of Algeria but rebuffed those advances and has reported the matter to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

TimesLIVE has been able to verify the incident from two independent sources‚ though which‚ if any‚ of the clubs is involved remains a closely guarded secret while the matter is under investigation by CAF.

Gomes was in Lagos along with his assistants Johannes Moshidi and Athenkosi Ndongeni‚ and regular Premier Soccer League referee Thando Ndzandzeka‚ who acted as the fourth official.

They were approached before the game on Saturday with an offer of US$30‚000 (R362‚822) to fix the result‚ but immediately turned down the approach and reported the matter to CAF.

It is unclear at this stage who were the parties involved in trying to initiate the fix‚ one of the clubs or betting syndicates‚ details that will likely come out when CAF release their findings into the incident.

Plateau United won the game 2-1‚ but now face a difficult away trip in the second leg on April 17‚ which will be officiated by Maguette N'Diaye from Senegal.

The attempted manipulation of referees is a long-standing problem on the African continent and just recently South Africa fell foul of this.

Ghana referee Joseph Lamptey was found guilty of match-fixing in South Africa’s 2-1 FIFA World Cup qualifier victory over Senegal in November 2016.

He did this on behalf of betting syndicates and when the match was forced to be replayed by FIFA‚ South Africa lost 2-0.

One of South Africa’s top former referees‚ Jerome Damon‚ has also previously spoken of finding “a bag of cash” in his hotel room on one away assignment in an attempted bribe that he flatly refused.

READ MORE:

Ndoro eligibility saga long way from being settled as Ajax slam Fifa rule

The saga over the eligibility of Tendai Ndoro is still a long way from being settled after Ajax Cape Town again slammed the FIFA rule that prevents ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Vladislav Heric says Chippa United have changed focus

Chippa United are re-focusing their ambitions from avoiding being sucked into a relegation fight to chasing a top eight Absa Premiership finish‚ said ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Mosimane tightens the screws on title rival Sredojevich as title race heats up

Pitso Mosimane says his side’s away win over Baroka FC on Sunday is not only a step closer to the title but dumps a whole load of pressure onto their ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Talk of winning the PSL footballer of the season award starting to irk Tau

Percy Tau might have drawn level at the top of the goal scoring charts and again been backed by coach Pitso Mosimane to be named Player of the ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs to 'make announcements'‚ says club boss Motaung Soccer
  2. How SA referee Gomes rejected alleged R362,000 bribe attempt to fix CAF fixture Soccer
  3. Pirates can pip Sundowns to the league title‚ says Lucky Legkwathi Soccer
  4. Coach Fleck under pressure as Stormers stutter Rugby
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Police officer arrested and stripped of badge
‘Hands off Zuma; arrest De Klerk’: Mngxitama and supporters praise Zuma outside ...

Related articles

  1. Steven Pienaar relishing new role at Everton Soccer
  2. Newsflash! Mpho doesn't care what you think of her marriage TshisaLIVE
  3. Leaders Sundowns strengthen grip on premiership title after beating Baroka Soccer
  4. Da Gama refuses to take credit after Highland Park's promotion to the PSL Soccer
  5. Beleaguered Chiefs coach Komphela says he won't resign Soccer
  6. No celebration for Manchester City after Man United comeback derby win Soccer
  7. Komphela and players pelted with missiles as Chippa run riot   Soccer
  8. Highlands Park roar back into the PSL Soccer
  9. Zidane rules out Real guard of honour for Barcelona Soccer
  10. Liverpool splutter without Salah in Everton stalemate Soccer
X