Komphela even protects Chiefs football manager Motaung‚ says Sundowns' Mosimane

10 April 2018 - 17:15 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowsn head coach Pitso Mosimane and his Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Steve Komphela.
Mamelodi Sundowsn head coach Pitso Mosimane and his Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Steve Komphela.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says his Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Steve Komphela has handled his latest challenges at the club with maturity and bravery.

Beleaguered Komphela was pelted with missiles‚ together with his players‚ when they left the field after Saturday’s embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Chippa United at FNB Stadium which effectively ruled Amakhosi out of the running for the league championship.

“These things do happen‚" Mosimane said.

"Steve is more matured and I would say he has been experiencing hard times for a long time at Chiefs.

"Mine was for about a day or two but for him it is not the first time.

"The guy is mentally strong and he is emotionally in the right place.”

Mosimane said Komphela could have taken the easy way out by blaming others.

But the embattled Chiefs coach has decided to face the music and accept the responsibility of protecting the players and some members of the management.

“He takes the blame and he even protects football manager Bobby Motaung and for that I take my hat off for him‚" Mosimane said.

"It is easy for a coach to say 'look at the players I am working with'.

"Some other coaches even say 'look at the talent I have' but he (Komphela) is at another level.

"In fact‚ I take lessons from him to say if I ever find myself in the same position how would I handle the situation?

"He has handled the situation very well.”

Chiefs are currently fourth on the PSL standings with 39 points after 26 matches and they return to league action on Sunday against Platinum Stars at FNB Stadium where they have to win against an equally desperate bottom of the log side.

