Soccer

Ndoro eligibility saga long way from being settled as Ajax slam Fifa rule

10 April 2018 - 09:55 By Mark Gleeson
Ajax Cape Town striker Tendai Ndoro (L) shields the ball away from Happy Jele of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match at at Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town on 31 January 2018.
Ajax Cape Town striker Tendai Ndoro (L) shields the ball away from Happy Jele of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match at at Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town on 31 January 2018.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

The saga over the eligibility of Tendai Ndoro is still a long way from being settled after Ajax Cape Town again slammed the FIFA rule that prevents the ex-Zimbabwe international striker from playing.

Ajax are awaiting the written ruling of their urgent High Court appeal last week to have both the recent SAFA arbitration decision‚ that went against them‚ and the banning of Ndoro set aside.

The high court dismissed the urgent application last week to allow Ndoro to play but must still hand down a written ruling on the decision of arbitrator to refer the case to FIFA.

That is expected this week and could lead to a review of the decision to submit the matter to world football’s governing and precipitate a new SAFA arbitration hearing‚ further delaying a complicated matter.

At the same time Ajax have also not submitted their arguments to FIFA even though the Premier Soccer League last week sent the case documents for world football’s governing body to make a decision.

Ajax have informed Zurich they will be late because they are awaiting the High Court ruling.

“We wouldn’t be doing all of this if we didn’t believe we have a good case‚” said the club’s owner Ari Efstathiou.

Coach Muhsin Ertugral said the FIFA rules‚ which states that no player can compete for three clubs in a single season‚ needs to be looked at and changed.

“This is not fair. There is nothing in these rules that shows any compassion for the players. These rules need to be about protecting players‚” he said.

Ndoro played one game for Orlando Pirates at the beginning of the season before going to Al Faisaly of Saudi Arabia‚ where Ertugral said he was not paid.

“Must he then sit around for six months for something that he is not responsible for?” asked the Ajax coach.

Ajax signed Ndoro in January‚ setting off a convoluted legal battle that has cast a shadow over the club’s fight against possible relegation.

“Hopefully there will be a positive decision soon on his case.”

Ajax‚ who are second from bottom in the Absa Premiership standings‚ take on Bidvest Wits at the Athlone Stadium on Wednesday‚ desperately needing points.

READ MORE:

Vladislav Heric says Chippa United have changed focus

Chippa United are re-focusing their ambitions from avoiding being sucked into a relegation fight to chasing a top eight Absa Premiership finish‚ said ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Mosimane tightens the screws on title rival Sredojevich as title race heats up

Pitso Mosimane says his side’s away win over Baroka FC on Sunday is not only a step closer to the title but dumps a whole load of pressure onto their ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Talk of winning the PSL footballer of the season award starting to irk Tau

Percy Tau might have drawn level at the top of the goal scoring charts and again been backed by coach Pitso Mosimane to be named Player of the ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Steven Pienaar relishing new role at Everton

Steven Pienaar is relishing his new ambassador role at English Premier League side Everton and has received praise from one of the club’s current ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs to 'make announcements'‚ says club boss Motaung Soccer
  2. How SA referee Gomes rejected alleged R362,000 bribe attempt to fix CAF fixture Soccer
  3. Pirates can pip Sundowns to the league title‚ says Lucky Legkwathi Soccer
  4. Coach Fleck under pressure as Stormers stutter Rugby
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Police officer arrested and stripped of badge
‘Hands off Zuma; arrest De Klerk’: Mngxitama and supporters praise Zuma outside ...

Related articles

  1. Newsflash! Mpho doesn't care what you think of her marriage TshisaLIVE
  2. Leaders Sundowns strengthen grip on premiership title after beating Baroka Soccer
  3. Da Gama refuses to take credit after Highland Park's promotion to the PSL Soccer
  4. Beleaguered Chiefs coach Komphela says he won't resign Soccer
  5. No celebration for Manchester City after Man United comeback derby win Soccer
  6. Komphela and players pelted with missiles as Chippa run riot   Soccer
  7. Highlands Park roar back into the PSL Soccer
  8. Zidane rules out Real guard of honour for Barcelona Soccer
  9. Liverpool splutter without Salah in Everton stalemate Soccer
  10. Man City on brink of Premier League glory as Man United visit Soccer
X