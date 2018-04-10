Soccer

Pirates can pip Sundowns to the league title‚ says Lucky Legkwathi

10 April 2018 - 11:11 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Luvuyo Memela of Orlando Pirates and Oupa Manyisa of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on January 13, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Former Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Legkwathi says coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevićh has successfully transformed the Buccaneers into a force to be reckoned with and they have a good chance of lifting the PSL championship at the end of the season.

“They are playing extremely well at the moment and credit must go to the management for assembling a good squad and getting Micho back to the club.

"Most people said Micho failed the last time he was at Pirates but I don’t think so‚” said Lekgwathi.

“The combination of Micho and Rhulani (Mokwena) has turned Pirates into that team of Kosta Papic.

"They have this energy which I don’t know where they get from.

"If they focus on their games and not worry too much about what Mamelodi Sundonwns are doing‚ then they will definitely win the league.”

Pirates’ mission of trying to win the league for the first time since the 2011/2012 season continues with a tricky clash against SuperSport United at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Wednesday where they could close the gap on Sundowns to one point.

“Having a coach like Micho has made a huge difference‚" Legkwathi said.

"I know him very well because he coached me the last time he was at the club.

"He always wants to get the best out of every player.

"He treats all his players the same and if you are on form you will play.

“They are energetic and they work hard and for each other.

"(In the past) there were players who told themselves that they own places in the team and were sitting in a comfort zone.

"Now‚ no one is guaranteed a place in the starting line-up.

"He must be credited because he has managed to change the mindset of the players‚ which was somehow missing before he arrived.

"He always selects the team from training.

"I know that there were good players who were playing all the time before he arrived and they are not starting matches at the moment.

"It happened in the past with me - players like Tonic Chabalala and Edward Malinga arrived and they played because they were working very hard.”

For Pirates to achieve their mission of winning the league‚ Lekgwathi‚ who is the last Bucs captain to lift the PSL trophy‚ said senior players must raise their hands because the team is largely inexperienced.

“Most of the senior players must come to the party and guide the youngsters‚ tell them about the experience of winning the league title.

"Most of the players in our team are still inexperienced and the pressure of trying to catch-up with Sundowns may get to them‚” he said.

