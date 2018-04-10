Soccer

PSL waiting for prosecutor to decide whether to charge Kaizer Chiefs for fan unruliness

10 April 2018 - 13:18 By Marc Strydom
Angry fans destroy a perimeter fence after their team Kaizer Chiefs were beaten 3-0 at home by visiting Chippa United in an Absa Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Saturday April 7 2018.
Angry fans destroy a perimeter fence after their team Kaizer Chiefs were beaten 3-0 at home by visiting Chippa United in an Absa Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Saturday April 7 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) are waiting on the decision of their prosecutor‚ Nande Becker‚ to know whether Kaizer Chiefs will be charged for scenes of fan unruliness after the club lost 3-0 against Chippa United at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Missiles were thrown at players leaving the field and temporary security fencing uprooted and thrown as supporters reacted angrily to the defeat that effectively ended Chiefs’ already-slim chances of still challenging for the Absa Premiership title.

There were chants of “Steve must go” from the supporters directed at coach Steve Komphela‚ who is approaching the end of a third season without a trophy at the Soweto giants.

It seems highly likely that Becker will charge Chiefs over the conduct of their supporters.

“The bottom line is that what happened there is not right‚ completely unacceptable.

"That said we have to follow processes‚” PSL communications manager Luxolo September said on Tuesday.

“The match commissioner’s report has been sent to the prosecutor of the league [Becker].

“And now we have to wait for him. Unfortunately or fortunately‚ it’s a waiting game and we don’t ask him‚ ‘Are you going to prosecute?’

“It’s an independent process and it should always be.”

The National Soccer League (NSL) handbook’s rules 54.3.2 and 54.3.3 says a home club can be prosecuted where the spectators “irrespective of their affiliation‚ are responsible for improper conduct”.

Improper conduct includes “throwing or attempting to throw projectiles” and “damage or attempted damage to property”.

Chiefs could face a stiff fine if found guilty.

READ MORE:

How SA referee Gomes rejected alleged R362,000 bribe attempt to fix CAF fixture

Referee Victor Gomes was approached to fix the result of the African Confederation Cup first leg tie between Nigerian side Plateau United and USM ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Pirates can pip Sundowns to the league title‚ says Lucky Legkwathi

Former Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Legkwathi says coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevićh has successfully transformed the Buccaneers into a force to be ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Ndoro eligibility saga long way from being settled as Ajax slam Fifa rule

The saga over the eligibility of Tendai Ndoro is still a long way from being settled after Ajax Cape Town again slammed the FIFA rule that prevents ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Vladislav Heric says Chippa United have changed focus

Chippa United are re-focusing their ambitions from avoiding being sucked into a relegation fight to chasing a top eight Absa Premiership finish‚ said ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Caster Semenya finally breaks Zola Budd’s national record Sport
  2. Sundowns coach Mosimane taking Brockie and Sirino to sangoma to halt run of bad ... Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs to 'make announcements'‚ says club boss Motaung Soccer
  4. How SA referee Gomes rejected alleged R362,000 bribe attempt to fix CAF fixture Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘Jerry Richardson told me he did it’, says Stompie’s mother
Police officer arrested and stripped of badge

Related articles

  1. Mosimane tightens the screws on title rival Sredojevich as title race heats up Soccer
  2. Talk of winning the PSL footballer of the season award starting to irk Tau Soccer
  3. Steven Pienaar relishing new role at Everton Soccer
  4. Newsflash! Mpho doesn't care what you think of her marriage TshisaLIVE
  5. Leaders Sundowns strengthen grip on premiership title after beating Baroka Soccer
  6. Da Gama refuses to take credit after Highland Park's promotion to the PSL Soccer
  7. Beleaguered Chiefs coach Komphela says he won't resign Soccer
  8. No celebration for Manchester City after Man United comeback derby win Soccer
  9. Komphela and players pelted with missiles as Chippa run riot   Soccer
  10. Highlands Park roar back into the PSL Soccer
  11. Zidane rules out Real guard of honour for Barcelona Soccer
X