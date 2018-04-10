Soccer

Sundowns coach Mosimane taking Brockie and Sirino to sangoma to halt run of bad luck

10 April 2018 - 15:09 By Mark Gleeson
Jeremy Brockie (R) and Gaston Sirino (L) greets fans during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Platinum Stars at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on January 20, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Jeremy Brockie (R) and Gaston Sirino (L) greets fans during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Platinum Stars at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on January 20, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Jeremy Brockie and Gaston Sirino are headed for a trip to the sangoma in a bid to break their bad luck in front of goal‚ says Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

“They are two people who are really‚ really unfortunate‚" said Mosimane.

"We told them we must take them to the township to (see) one sangoma.”

Neither player‚ signed in the January transfer window‚ has yet scored for the log leaders even though both were purchased because of their acumen in front of goal.

“I don’t know who has jinxed Brockie‚” said Mosimane‚ obviously still showing patience with the 30-year-old New Zealand international who has played 402 minutes for the club since his R5-million move from SuperSport United but is yet to score.

“Sirino gets a chance every game but if he doesn’t hit the post‚ then he misses an easy one.

"Same as Jeremy. Those guys are so unlucky.

"But they play well and they help us. It’s OK‚ they are going to get there.”

Uruguay-born Sirino‚ 27‚ scored 18 goals in the Bolivian league last season but has played 689 minutes for Sundowns without a goal - more than 11 hours now.

“You must also understand … I was watching again his games in South America just to try and see what is the difference is now‚" Mosimane said.

"You can see they play a little bit slower over there‚ they play to feet and the tempo is slow‚ like in West Africa.

"They drag the game.

“But in the Absa Premiership‚ everybody moves quickly.

"So he is also trying to adjust to the pace but he’ll get there‚” added Mosimane of Sirino‚ who he scouted extensively before signing.

READ MORE:

PSL waiting for prosecutor to decide whether to charge Kaizer Chiefs for fan unruliness

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) are waiting on the decision of their prosecutor‚ Nande Becker‚ to know whether Kaizer Chiefs will be charged for ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs to 'make announcements'‚ says club boss Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs will “make announcements”‚ said the club’s football manager Bobby Motaung‚ refusing to comment on the club’s position on coach Steve ...
Sport
2 hours ago

How SA referee Gomes rejected alleged R362,000 bribe attempt to fix CAF fixture

Referee Victor Gomes was approached to fix the result of the African Confederation Cup first leg tie between Nigerian side Plateau United and USM ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Pirates can pip Sundowns to the league title‚ says Lucky Legkwathi

Former Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Legkwathi says coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevićh has successfully transformed the Buccaneers into a force to be ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Caster Semenya finally breaks Zola Budd’s national record Sport
  2. Sundowns coach Mosimane taking Brockie and Sirino to sangoma to halt run of bad ... Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs to 'make announcements'‚ says club boss Motaung Soccer
  4. How SA referee Gomes rejected alleged R362,000 bribe attempt to fix CAF fixture Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘Jerry Richardson told me he did it’, says Stompie’s mother
Police officer arrested and stripped of badge

Related articles

  1. Ndoro eligibility saga long way from being settled as Ajax slam Fifa rule Soccer
  2. Vladislav Heric says Chippa United have changed focus Soccer
  3. Mosimane tightens the screws on title rival Sredojevich as title race heats up Soccer
  4. Talk of winning the PSL footballer of the season award starting to irk Tau Soccer
  5. Steven Pienaar relishing new role at Everton Soccer
  6. Newsflash! Mpho doesn't care what you think of her marriage TshisaLIVE
  7. Leaders Sundowns strengthen grip on premiership title after beating Baroka Soccer
  8. Da Gama refuses to take credit after Highland Park's promotion to the PSL Soccer
  9. Beleaguered Chiefs coach Komphela says he won't resign Soccer
  10. No celebration for Manchester City after Man United comeback derby win Soccer
X