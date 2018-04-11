Last-gasp Ronaldo penalty takes Real into Champions League semis

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a 97th-minute penalty to take Real Madrid through to the semi-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday, denying Juventus after a remarkable comeback by the Italian side.

Ronaldo smashed home the decisive spot-kick at the death, after a furious Gianluigi Buffon was sent off for protesting the penalty award, as Real lost the quarter-final second leg 3-1 but won the tie 4-3 on aggregate.

The tie had been heading for extra time as Mario Mandzukic's first-half brace and a Blaise Matuidi goal put Juve 3-0 up on the night, levelling the tie after Madrid's 3-0 victory in Italy last week.