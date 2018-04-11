PSL‚ Chiefs and Pirates criticised for lacklustre Ellis Park disaster commemoration plans

“This day‚ 11 April is significant and will forever be in our memories‚” said Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung.

“This is a constant reminder to ensure that proper security measures are put in place at the stadiums.

"I will not forget this day‚ I get flashbacks when I remember the 43 people that died on this day.

"This is a heart-breaking part of our football history.

"Once more‚ I want to convey my message of sympathy to the families and friends that lost their loved ones in the disaster‚” said Motaung.

“It is a coincidence that this time the disaster day falls within the period of mourning for the passing of Mama Winnie Mandela.

"This day cannot be work as usual at the village‚ we will observe the day in the headquarters with the players and staff observing a moment of silence.

"We will amplify via various media our solidarity with the bereaved families and friends.”

Pirates’ tweet read: “In commemoration of the football fans who lost their lives on 11.04.200. We shall never forget.”

“Today we remember the supporters who tragically lost their lives during the Ellis Park disaster. They will forever be in our minds..‚” was a tweet from the PSL.