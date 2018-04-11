Soccer

Teenage Hadebe out of Kaizer Chiefs' encounter against Platinum Stars

11 April 2018 - 17:48 By Mark Gleeson
Kaizer Chiefs' Zimbabwean defenderTeenage Hadebe in pain during the Absa Premiership match against Chippa United at FNB Stadium on April 07, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Teenage Hadebe will miss out for Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend but both Mulomowandau Mathoho and Ramahlwe Mphahlele should be back for the re-arranged game against Platinum Stars.

Hadebe is over the ankle injury that saw him forced off the pitch at half-time during last Saturday’s shock 3-0 defeat at the hands of Chippa United that sent panic through the AmaKhosi ranks and precipitated a five hour meeting on the future of coach Steve Komphela this week.

But the Zimbabwe international defender is suspended for the game against bottom-placed Stars‚ that is now being played on Sunday afternoon at FNB Stadium in Soweto to avoid clashing with ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral.

Club officials have also said that Mphahlele’s hamstring injury was not long term but rather an issue with the fullback feeling a tightness in his hamstring and being taken off to avoid the potential of any serious damage.

Centre-back Mathoho had to leave the pitch after a clash of heads left him concussed. 

At that stage Chiefs had already made three changes and Mathoho was asked to play on by coach Komphela‚ who pushed him forward into an attacking role.

But he looked groggy and went down twice after his initial treatment before Chiefs finally sent him to the change room and finished the game down to 10 men‚ giving up two goals in the last stages.

He has‚ however‚ since returned to training.

Also back in contention is former Bafana Bafana left back Tsepo Masilela‚ who has not played since hurting his knee against SuperSport United last August and undergoing surgery.

Masilela is at the end of his contract at Chiefs with his future at the club uncertain as a promised clean out was announced by the club on Tuesday.

X