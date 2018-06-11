Ajax Cape Town hope to force a replay of the Premier Soccer League Promotion/Relegation Play-offs this week when they return to the South Gauteng High Court on Thursday and Friday.

The players arrived back at Ikamva for their pre-season training on Monday‚ with preparations starting in earnest on Wednesday as the club confirmed they would be retaining the services of coach Muhsin Ertugral.

It is a break of a month for the Ajax from their final league game of last season‚ a 2-1 home loss to Kaizer Chiefs on May 12‚ after they were stopped from competing in the play-offs following the decision of arbiter William Mokhare to dock them points from three matches that pushed the club to the foot of the Absa Premiership table and automatic relegation.

Ajax claim that Mokhare’s decision‚ which included that the points be awarded to their opponents‚ was unprecedented and overly harsh‚ and they are looking to have the ruling set aside.

Ajax are accused of fielding Zimbabwe striker Tendai Ndoro improperly as they are his third club of the season‚ which is against FIFA rules‚ but the Urban Warriors say they had a mandate from the PSL’s Dispute Resolution Chamber after the latter initially ruled in their favour on the matter.

That review will be heard in the South Gauteng High Court later this week and if Ajax are successful‚ will see the side returned to 15th position in the league and force a replay of the play-offs‚ unless the PSL can come up with an alternate solution.

Black Leopards won promotion via the play-offs that were played at the end of the season and they will likely fight any decision that sees their participation in the top-flight put in doubt.

Ajax have already stated that if they are unsuccessful this week‚ they will take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland‚ further dragging out the process.