Kaizer Chiefs have shown an interest in Madagascar attacking midfielder Andriamirado Andrianarimanana‚ who was named as Player of the Tournament at the recently completed Cosafa Cup in Polokwane.

Andrianarimanana‚ who is known more simply as ‘Dax’‚ was outstanding for the Malagasy as they finished fourth in the Southern African championship‚ playing six matches in 13 days.

The 27-year-old is a star name at his Madagascan club‚ Fosa Juniors‚ who reached the play-off round of the African Confederation Cup this year before losing to Ghanaian side Aduana Stars.