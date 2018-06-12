Cape Town City have signed Ivorian defender Kouassi Kouadja as a replacement for departing skipper Robyn Johannes.

The 22-year-old left-footed centre-back has enjoyed a journeyman career to date‚ mostly in Eastern Europe‚ and has been signed on a lengthy four-year contract which suggests the club sees the potential to sell him back to the European market.

He will be a ready-made replacement for Johannes‚ who has signed for Bidvest Wits next season‚ and is likely to form a partnership with new Bafana Bafana cap Taariq Fielies in the centre of defence with Tsepo Gumede having also departed the club.