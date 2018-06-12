English Premier League interest in Sundowns star Percy Tau confirmed

In-demand Mamelodi Sundowns star Percy Tau has reportedly caught the attention of English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion FC.

English newspaper The Argus confirmed Albion's interest in the PSL Footballer of the Season just days after Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane told local media that Tau was a wanted man in England.

Talking about Tau’s possible move to the Premier League‚ Mosimane said the English clubs should not think that “we are in Burundi”.