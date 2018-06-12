Soccer

'I’m not going to let any of our players go out cheaply‚' says Maritzburg boss Kadodia

12 June 2018 - 15:22 By Marc Strydom
Maritzburg United chairman and owner Farook Kadodia is facing a difficult task of retaining most of his star players.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia has said that he is now realistic about the fact that he might not be able to stand in the way of one or two of is players being poached by bigger teams.

At the end of their best season in 2017/18 United had said they were putting up not-for-sale signs on their young‚ sought-after stars locally and would only sell them overseas‚ for the coming season at least.

Kadodia said Maritzburg are still determined to keep as much of their squad together for 2018-19 after a club record fourth place finish in the Absa Premiership and reaching a first cup final‚ in the Nedbank Cup‚ in the past season.

But he admitted that interest from bigger clubs‚ such as that hinted at last week by Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane for midfielders Lebohang Maboe and Siphesihle Ndlovu‚ might make it hard not to at least sell one or two players‚ so long as the money was substantial enough.

Kadodia said United’s first priority is to sit down with coach Fadlu Davids and talk to their players when they return for their preseason on July 26.

“I spoke to Fadlu also and said that I’m not going to commit on anybody‚” Kadodia said.

“Anybody would love to have the top five players from Maritzburg.

"But ultimately I’ve got to decide if we are a selling club or if we want to build on whatever we achieved last season.

“If I find myself under pressure to sell players then I must make a decision. But obviously right now my target is to get the players back from preseason‚ meet with them‚ and see exactly what they feel.

“Because when they disbanded after the Nedbank final they all assured Fadlu that they would stay a season more.

“More importantly‚ we’re not going to short-change ourselves. Media speculation causes big trouble and some media are very reckless with their statements.

“And the reality is that I’ve got to get the best deal that is possible. I’m not going to let any of our players go out cheaply.

“Because we [the Kadodia family] have contributed a lot to football [in financial input] over the years. And for me to continue in football I need to box clever here.

“If I don’t box clever here‚ I’ll be in trouble.”

Kadodia said he has had interest from overseas clubs for some of United’s players.

