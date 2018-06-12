'I’m not going to let any of our players go out cheaply‚' says Maritzburg boss Kadodia

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia has said that he is now realistic about the fact that he might not be able to stand in the way of one or two of is players being poached by bigger teams.

At the end of their best season in 2017/18 United had said they were putting up not-for-sale signs on their young‚ sought-after stars locally and would only sell them overseas‚ for the coming season at least.

Kadodia said Maritzburg are still determined to keep as much of their squad together for 2018-19 after a club record fourth place finish in the Absa Premiership and reaching a first cup final‚ in the Nedbank Cup‚ in the past season.