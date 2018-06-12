Kaizer Chiefs announces the departure of club legend Brian Baloyi

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that club legend Brian Baloyi has been released from his contract and will leave the club at the end of the month.

The 44 year-old returned to Chiefs two seasons ago and played a role as assistant to the late goalkeeper coach Alex Revoredo.

Baloyi remained active in the club's goalkeeping structures after Revoredo's death last year but questions were raised about his role after Chiefs appointed Lee Baxter, the son of Bafana Bafana head coach, as head of goalkeeping in February.

Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung announced on Tuesday that Baloyi's contract will expire at the end of the month and it will not be renewed.