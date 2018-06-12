Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs announces the departure of club legend Brian Baloyi

12 June 2018 - 18:40 By Ofentse Ratsie
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper coach Brian Baloyi is leaving the Naturena club.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that club legend Brian Baloyi has been released from his contract and will leave the club at the end of the month.

The 44 year-old returned to Chiefs two seasons ago and played a role as assistant to the late goalkeeper coach Alex Revoredo.

Baloyi remained active in the club's goalkeeping structures after Revoredo's death last year but questions were raised about his role after Chiefs appointed Lee Baxter, the son of Bafana Bafana head coach, as head of goalkeeping in February.

Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung announced on Tuesday that Baloyi's contract will expire at the end of the month and it will not be renewed.

"I wish to thank Brian for his contribution during his return to the club which is his home‚" said Motaung.

"When we brought Brian back in the fold we had intentions to have a longer engagement‚ but he recently indicated a willingness to pursue other ventures.

"We gave him our blessings and we will continue to collaborate with him going forward."

The 16-year relationship between Amakhosi and Baloyi came to an abrupt end a few days before the start of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

In recent times he took up a role in the goalkeeping area with the team's Youth Development Academy at Naturena.

Baloyi revealed that he will venture into business.

"I will be pursuing other business ventures‚" said the former Chiefs captain and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Baloyi.

"I will also be embarking on goalkeeping development programmes.

"I grew up at Chiefs and I will forever be grateful to the club for the opportunity to get to where I am today."

Motaung said the club would continue to work with Baloyi when the need arises.

"I wish to bid Brian farewell and success in his new endeavours.

"We look forward to continue working with Brian and on collaborative efforts to improve the goalkeeping area in our country‚" concluded Motaung.

