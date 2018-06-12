Spain coach Julen Lopetegui to coach Real Madrid after World Cup

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui will replace Zinedine Zidane in charge of Real Madrid after the World Cup, the Spanish giants said Tuesday in a surprise move.

"Real Madrid announce that Julen Lopetegui will be the coach of the first team during the next three seasons. Julen Lopetegui will join the club after Spain's participation in the World Cup, after two years leading the national team," Real said in a statement.

The unexpected announcement comes shortly after Lopetegui extended his contract as Spain coach until 2020 in what was a pre-World Cup boost for one of the tournament favourites.

And it comes just three days before the 2010 World Cup winners begin their campaign in Russia, as they face Portugal in Sochi on Friday.