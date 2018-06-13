The 2018 Fifa World Cup kicks off in Moscow on Thursday with the hosts‚ Russia‚ meeting Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium.

TimesLIVE asked four former Bafana Bafana players who represented their country at the France 1998 and Korea/Japan 2002 World Cups who they tip to win in Russia.

We also asked John Moeti‚ George Koumantarakis‚ Brendan Augustine and Maimane Phiri who they think will be Player of the Tournament‚ Golden Boot (top scorer) winner and Goalkeeper of the Tournament in 2018.

John Moeti (1998 World Cup):

I choose Germany to win.

They have proven themselves over the years as a very consistent team‚ and they're also a team for big occasions.