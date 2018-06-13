Soccer

Jordaan and Khoza set aside differences as SA prepares to snub Morocco World Cup bid

13 June 2018 - 09:24 By Mark Gleeson
SA Football Association (Safa) President Danny Jordaan (R) sits alongside his perceived foe and Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza at the FIFA Congress to vote on the 2026 World Cup bid on Wednesday June 13 2018.
SA Football Association (Safa) President Danny Jordaan (R) sits alongside his perceived foe and Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza at the FIFA Congress to vote on the 2026 World Cup bid on Wednesday June 13 2018.
Image: Mark Gleeson

Just weeks after accusing Irvin Khoza of undermining him‚ South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan sat alongside his erstwhile rival as the pair represented South Africa at Wednesday’s FIFA Congress in Moscow.

The pair looked to be in good humour as they sat next to each other in discussion before the Congress kick off‚ although they did not arrive at the same time with Jordaan taking up his seat first and Khoza coming in five minutes later.

There were no signs of any bitterness following Jordaan’s outburst against Khoza in recent weeks when he accused him of undermining his bid to retain the SAFA presidency.

Khoza also responded publicly and denied the allegations.

Sports Minister says SA government won't support Morocco's bid to host 2026 World Cup

The South African government will not support Morocco's bid to host the 2026 Fifa Soccer World Cup.
Sport
1 month ago

The two will participate in the decision on who is to host the 2026 World Cup where South Africa will break ranks with the majority of the rest of the continent and vote for the joint North American bids rather than Morocco.

The vote should take place around 2pm South Africa time and is expected to be tight with the Canada-Mexico-USA bid expected to shade it as Morocco lose out for a fifth time.

Delegates arrives at the FIFA Congress in Russia ahead of the vote for the 2026 World Cup vote. South Africa's Irvin Khoza and Danny Jordaan are in attendance and expected to snub Morocco in favour of a North American bid.
Delegates arrives at the FIFA Congress in Russia ahead of the vote for the 2026 World Cup vote. South Africa's Irvin Khoza and Danny Jordaan are in attendance and expected to snub Morocco in favour of a North American bid.
Image: Mark Gleeson

Each of FIFA member associations are now voting for the winner‚ as opposed to past votes when only the members of the executive committee decided.

Jordaan confirmed to TimesLIVE at the Congress that South Africa will vote for the joint North American bid.

It is a decision which follows government policy after recent pronouncements by Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa‚ who said South Africa could not support Morocco.

SA and Morocco have strained relations.

South Africa recognizes the Polisario government in exile in the disputed Western Sahara territory‚ which was annexed by Morocco after the colonial power Spain left in the mid-70s.

The North Americans have made much headway already in persuading African countries to vote for them rather than Morocco‚ but observers say it is political and military co-operation deals that have proven effective.

Morocco have‚ however‚ received the backing of at least half of the European countries and there is expected to be an anti-Donald Trump factor in the vote as well.

The anti-American sentiment stirred up by the tweets of the US president could hand Morocco some key votes.

Guests at Wednesday’s congress also included former cabinet Minister Tokyo Sexwale and ex-SAFA president Molefi Oliphant.

READ MORE:

Jersey shade may just tip the scales at the Soccer World Cup

A winning formula for the Soccer World Cup requires not only the best players, coaches, and a good combination of skill and luck. A team's kit, ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Ajax return to training ahead of court attempt to force PSL play-offs replay

Ajax Cape Town hope to force a replay of the Premier Soccer League Promotion/Relegation Play-offs this week when they return to the South Gauteng ...
Sport
2 days ago

Sepp Blatter hits out at FIFA's World Cup bidding process

Former FIFA chief Sepp Blatter says he is shocked at a rule which has been inserted into the World Cup bidding process that could allow a five-man ...
Sport
2 months ago

Most read

  1. 'Beast' Mtawarira remains important to the Boks as he approaches 100th Test Rugby
  2. England boosted by the restoration to full fitness of lock Joe Launchbury Rugby
  3. Spain name Hierro as coach for World Cup after sacking Lopetegui on eve of ... Soccer
  4. World Cup Diary: The weird and the wonderful from the global showpiece in Russia Soccer
  5. Former Bafana Bafana players make their World Cup predictions Soccer

Latest Videos

Brave woman rescues baby from a car accident
Explainer: What exactly is happening with the ANC and Zuma in KZN?

Related articles

  1. How to predict a winner in 2018 FIFA World Cup Soccer
  2. Round-up of the bizarre and the beautiful at the 2018 World Cup in Russia Soccer
  3. WATCH | Neymar the star attraction as fans swarm to Brazil training Soccer
  4. PROFILE: Can Morocco upstage Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in the World Cup? Soccer
  5. How the FIFA World Cup favourites are shaping up Soccer
  6. 'I’m not going to let any of our players go out cheaply‚' says Maritzburg boss ... Soccer
X