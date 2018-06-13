Just weeks after accusing Irvin Khoza of undermining him‚ South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan sat alongside his erstwhile rival as the pair represented South Africa at Wednesday’s FIFA Congress in Moscow.

The pair looked to be in good humour as they sat next to each other in discussion before the Congress kick off‚ although they did not arrive at the same time with Jordaan taking up his seat first and Khoza coming in five minutes later.

There were no signs of any bitterness following Jordaan’s outburst against Khoza in recent weeks when he accused him of undermining his bid to retain the SAFA presidency.

Khoza also responded publicly and denied the allegations.