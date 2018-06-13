Spain coach Julen Lopetegui fired just a day before World Cup kicks off

Spain sacked coach Julen Lopetegui just two days before the team's opening game against Portugal at the World Cup, Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales confirmed on Wednesday.

In a surprise announcement on Tuesday, Real Madrid named Lopetegui as their next manager to start work after the tournament in Russia, sparking outrage among the federation and Spanish fans at the timing of the announcement.

"We have been forced to dispense with the national coach. We wish you the greatest of luck. What you get…will have to do with the work you've developed," said Spanish football chief Rubiales at the press conference.