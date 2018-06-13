Spain name Hierro as coach for World Cup after sacking Lopetegui on eve of kickoff

Spain on Wednesday named federation sporting director Fernando Hierro as its World Cup coach to replace Julen Lopetegui, who was sensationally sacked after his appointment as Real Madrid manager.

"Fernando Hierro will assume coaching responsibilities at the World Cup in Russia," the Spanish football federation announced.

The 50-year-old Hierro's only real coaching experience came when he was in charge of second division Spanish outfit Oviedo for one season.

Spain sacked coach Lopetegui just two days before the team's opening game against Portugal at the World Cup. The shock announcement was made by Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales at a press conference on Wednesday.