Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United as contract talks stall: agent

Manchester United winger Anthony Martial wants to leave the Premier League club due to a deadlock in contract negotiations, according to his agent Philippe Lamboley.

Martial, 22, has a year left on his current contract but talks of a renewal remained stagnant over the past few months.

"After thinking about all the possibilities and scenarios, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United," Lamboley told French news outlet RMC Sport.

"I think that when Manchester United, which is the most powerful club in the world ... do not find an agreement in eight months of negotiations, it is because they do not really want to make him an important member of the team."