South African teenager Gift Links‚ who plays for Alassiouty Sport‚ believes that Egypt are not a one-man team dependent on Mohamed Salah‚ and have the quality to progress into the knockout rounds at the 2018 Fifa World Cup.

Links‚ who played 13 games in the Egyptian Premier League for Alassiouty after signing for them in January‚ believes the Pharaohs’ physicality‚ ability to close the spaces and movement of the ball can make them dangerous at Russia 2018.

Egypt kick off their tournament against Uruguay in Ekaterinburg on Friday (2pm SA time) with the injury doubt over Salah‚ from the cynical foul by Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos in last month’s Uefa Champions League final‚ hanging over them.