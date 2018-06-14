Egypt coach says Mohamed Salah 'almost 100%' certain to play against Uruguay

Egypt coach Hector Cuper said that star striker Mohamed Salah has recovered from his shoulder injury and will almost certainly play in their World Cup opener against Uruguay on Friday.

Salah's return is a massive boost for Egypt and for the tournament in Russia because it means one of the hottest players on the planet at the moment will be in action.

"We still have to see how training goes today, but I can almost assure you 100 percent that he'll play, we are all very optimistic that he will be on the pitch," Cuper said on Thursday, shortly before leading out his squad for training at Yekaterinburg Arena -- with Salah among them.

The 62-year-old Argentine Cuper added: "Salah is very good and he's recovered very quickly."