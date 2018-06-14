FIFA president Gianni Infantino says will stand for re-election in 2019

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday he will stand for re-election as the head of football's world governing body next year.

Infantino said earlier that FIFA had been "clinically dead" when he took over in 2016 from long-time president Sepp Blatter who was engulfed by corruption allegations.

Two years later, it was "very much alive" and full of "joy", with a clear vision for its future, Infantino said in remarks to the FIFA Congress in Moscow on the eve of the opening match of the 2018 World Cup.

Infantino's announcement was widely expected.