How can I livestream the World Cup?

DStv Premium, Compact and Compact Plus subscribers not only get to watch every single game on their big-screen TV using their decoder; they also have the option of streaming matches on SuperSport using the DStv Now app.

This gives them the freedom to stream games on smartphones, tablets and laptops anytime, anywhere.

How to get DStv Now and watch the matches for free

Did you know that DStv subscribers can stream on two devices simultaneously with the DStv Now app? So, if you can get a family member or friend to share their login details with you, you can watch all the games on SuperSport using the DStv Now app on your own smartphone, tablet or laptop (or even Airplay or cast to a big TV) - even if you’re not a DStv subscriber.

No, it’s not free for the owner of the account (since they’re paying for a DStv subscription) but for the lucky football fan who has their login details, it’s a big score. The only thing missing to make it totally free is Wi-Fi – find a hotspot, and watch the World Cup games without paying a single cent.

How to get the DStv Now app

Download the DStv Now app from the Google Play or Apple App Store. Launch the app and login to your DStv account with your Connect ID. Link your smartcard to your DStv Now account. Start watching now.

No Connect ID? Register for DStv Now to get a Connect ID

Go to now.dstv.com and click "Register" in the top right corner.

Enter a username, your email address and a password.

Click "Sign up".

Confirm the verification mail sent to your email address. This will direct you to the DStv Now site and will automatically login for you.

You also have the option of Google or Facebook-assisted Connect ID registration. You will not need to verify your email address for Connect ID if you've used either of these methods to register.

You will only need to sign in once on the app, unless you specifically log out.

How to watch the World Cup with DStv Now

Launch the DStv Now app. Go to the Menu then navigate to Live TV > Sport > SuperSport. All the FIFA World Cup matches can be found on SuperSport channels. Start watching.

Why watch the World Cup on DStv Now?

You won’t be able to watch every game live in your living room as some matches are on at odd times, like the middle of the work day.

With SuperSport on DStv Now stream the World Cup wherever you are. You don’t even need to be at home, watch the games on your laptop through the DStv Now website or on your phone using the app.

What is DStv Now?

DStv Now is basically an online version of DStv – it’s a way of watching sports and shows on your smartphone, tablet or laptop. Livestream some of the best DStv channels or use Catch Up to stream or download the latest episodes of your favourite shows and binge-watch entire seasons. Download the free DStv Now app for Android or iOS devices. Your access to channels on DStv Now depends on your DStv subscription - not all channels are available to all subscribers.

This article was paid for by DStv Now.