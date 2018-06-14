Africa has a proud and colourful record of performances that have captured the global imagination at the World Cup.

As the 2018 tournament kicks off in Russia on Thursday‚ Times Select breaks down the chances of the five African teams on the stage of the Theatre of Dreams.

We look at the coaches‚ the players to watch and the prognosis for Egypt‚ Morocco‚ Nigeria‚ Tunisia and Senegal – and give a prediction.