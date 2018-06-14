Soccer

Let’s hear it loud and proud for Africa’s hopefuls

14 June 2018 - 07:00 By Marc Strydom
Cheikhou Kouyate of West Ham and Senegal.
Image: Twitter

Africa has a proud and colourful record of performances that have captured the global imagination at the World Cup.

As the 2018 tournament kicks off in Russia on Thursday‚ Times Select breaks down the chances of the five African teams on the stage of the Theatre of Dreams.

We look at the coaches‚ the players to watch and the prognosis for Egypt‚ Morocco‚ Nigeria‚ Tunisia and Senegal – and give a prediction.

Achilles, a cat in St Petersburg reputed to have psychic powers, predicts who will win the first match of the World Cup.

