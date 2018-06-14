Nigeria go into the 2018 World Cup as arguably Africa’s most successful side in the history of the tournament and the only nation from the continent to reach the second round on previous three occasions.

But they will do well to match that feat this time round‚ despite the astute coaching of German Gernot Rohr and a smoother build-up off the pitch than they have had to many a tournament in the past.

The Super Eagles are‚ on the face of it‚ a happy camp‚ and arrived in Russia on Tuesday with expectation back home at its usual high level.