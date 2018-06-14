Soccer

SA ready to bid for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup‚ says Safa vice president Ledwaba

14 June 2018 - 16:47 By Sihle Ndebele
Ria Ledwaba SAFA Vice President during the SAFA celebratory Press conference on 13 June 2018 at SAFA House.
Ria Ledwaba SAFA Vice President during the SAFA celebratory Press conference on 13 June 2018 at SAFA House.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Newly elected vice-president Ria Ledwaba has declared the South African Football Association’s (Safa) readiness to bid for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Ledwaba said Safa would meet with Sport Minister Tokozile Xasa when the association’s president Danny Jordaan returns from the Fifa World Cup in Russia.

“We made a decision in our last NEC [National Executive Committee] meeting that we should bid for the 2023 Women’s World Cup‚" she said.

"But we know that we must get government on board before we even start planning. Government must give us the green light and guarantees.

Mohamed Salah makes World Cup headlines for Chechnya photo

Mohamed Salah, a star attraction ahead of football's 2018 World Cup in Russia, has made headlines for a smiling photo with Ramzan Kadyrov, strongman ...
Sport
1 day ago

“The plan is that when the president returns from the World Cup we will meet with the Sports Minister to present our idea. There’s no reason that people would doubt that we can do it because we did it in 2010.”

Ledwaba trusts that Jordaan’s experience will be key.

“We have a president who was at the centre of the 2010 World Cup successful bid‚ so he will be able to put this one together.

"I hope that he’ll use his experience to put together a strong bid that will captivate Fifa‚’’ Ledwaba noted.

She also challenged Banyana Banyana to reach the final of the upcoming CAF Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana later this year.

PROFILE: What does Nigeria bring to the 2018 World Cup in Russia?

Nigeria go into the 2018 World Cup as arguably Africa’s most successful side in the history of the tournament and the only nation from the continent ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Making the top three would guarantee Banyana a spot at the 2019 World Cup in France.

Also‚ should SA reach the final‚ they would be part of the inaugural World Women’s League next year.

“Banyana have made us proud by qualifying for Afcon.

"We challenge the team to at least reach the Afcon final to guarantee their berth in the World Women’s League‚’’ Ledwaba noted.

READ MORE:

Sensible? Outrageous? Downright insane? Here's who our reporters think will win the World Cup

Tiso Blackstar sports reporters put their heads on the block and make some big predictions ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Sport
18 hours ago

Round-up of the bizarre and the beautiful at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

TimesLIVE will be bringing you a daily news round-up from the World Cup‚ from the bizarre to the beautiful.
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Rampant Russia pummel Saudis 5-0 in World Cup opener Soccer
  2. BREAKING: Serbian coach Veselin Jelusic quits Bloemfontein Celtic Soccer
  3. Mickelson among marquee names struggling early at US Open Sport
  4. More overs for Dale Steyn in England‚ but probably not in Sri Lanka Cricket
  5. Coachless Chiefs attract ire of fans on social media after releasing five ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
Recycling to be compulsory in Jozi from July 1 2018 – 5 thing you will have to ...

Related articles

  1. Scientists on what gives soccer greats like Messi & Ronaldo the edge Lifestyle
  2. Jersey shade may just tip the scales at the Soccer World Cup Lifestyle
  3. US, Mexico and Canada to host 2026 World Cup as Morocco lose out  Soccer
  4. Morocco and roll: dice were stacked against ‘African’ bid Soccer
  5. Jordaan and Khoza set aside differences as SA prepares to snub Morocco World ... Soccer
  6. Coachless Chiefs attract ire of fans on social media after releasing five ... Soccer
X