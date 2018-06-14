SA ready to bid for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup‚ says Safa vice president Ledwaba

Newly elected vice-president Ria Ledwaba has declared the South African Football Association’s (Safa) readiness to bid for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Ledwaba said Safa would meet with Sport Minister Tokozile Xasa when the association’s president Danny Jordaan returns from the Fifa World Cup in Russia.

“We made a decision in our last NEC [National Executive Committee] meeting that we should bid for the 2023 Women’s World Cup‚" she said.

"But we know that we must get government on board before we even start planning. Government must give us the green light and guarantees.