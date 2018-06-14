Sensible? Outrageous? Downright insane? Here's who our reporters think will win the World Cup

It is one of the most anticipated sporting events in the world‚ and there are no shortage of amateur clairvoyants queuing up to take a stab at predicting who will be perched at the summit of the football food chain at the end of the 2018 World Cup.

All eyes will be trained on the Luzhniki Stadium when hosts Russia face Saudi Arabia on Thursday afternoon (kickoff is at 5pm SA time) and it is no exaggeration to suggest that the Moscow venue will be the centre of the universe during those 90 minutes.

What happens after the opening match of the global showpiece is anyone’s guess and while the tournament rarely ever plays out the way we see it on paper‚ Tiso Blackstar sport journalists have stuck out their necks and peered into their crystal balls to answer the tournament's key questions.

We asked them three things:

Who will win the 2018 World Cup in Russia?

How far will the African representatives go?

Which player will finish top scorer?

By the end of the tournament our reporters will either be gloating or gloomy. Only time will tell.

These are their predictions: