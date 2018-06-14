Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic has‚ for now‚ allayed fears that there could be an exodus of players from the Buccaneers camp following the acquisition of nine players this week.

Players who did not feature last season are believed to be on the way out and speculation over their future heightened after the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo‚ Lamontville Golden Arrows attacking winger Kudakwashe Mahachi and Mamelodi Sundown’s utility player Asavela Mbekile‚ among others.

But Sredojevic said no such decision has been made at the club other than the release of out of contract defender Ayanda Gcaba‚ who ended last season on loan to relegated Platinum Stars.