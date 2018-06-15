Bafana Bafana striker Lars Veldwijk looks set to drop a division in the Netherlands as he moves closer to signing for relegated Sparta Rotterdam.

The 26-year-old has seen his career in freefall in recent times‚ having not kicked a ball in anger since February after falling out with his coach at top-flight side Groningen after allegedly refusing to come on as a substitute.

There had been reports of a move away from Holland‚ but it now appears he will drop a division to remain in the country. He was also on the wanted list of Kamohelo Mokotjo’s former side FC Twente‚ who were also relegated at the end of last season‚ but has chosen Sparta.

Veldwijk was recruited to Bafana amid much fanfare in 2016‚ despite having never been to the country. He qualified on the basis of his South African-born father.

But after just a single appearance for Bafana against Mozambique‚ in which he played 45 minutes‚ he has failed to regain a place in the side.

His club career of late has also been a mess‚ with the player having turned out for PEC Zwolle (Netherlands)‚ Nottingham Forest (England)‚ KV Kortrijk (Belgium)‚ Aalesund (Norway) and Groningen‚ all since 2016.