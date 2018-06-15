Cape Town City sign attacker Riyaad Norodien from Orlando Pirates

Cape Town City continue to reinforce their squad with their latest acquisition that of midfielder Riyaad Norodien on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old former forward returns to his home town having started his career at Ajax Cape Town‚ who are currently fighting court battle to overturn the past season’s relegation.

Norodoien has been bought from Orlando Pirates by City for an undisclosed fee.

City announced the signing of Norodien on social media on Friday.

The club posted: “Cape Town City is delighted to announce the acquisition of Riyaad Norodien from Orlando Pirates‚ for an undisclosed fee. Riyaad signs a 5-year deal with City!”

Norodien spent the second half of the 2017-18 season fighting relegation on loan from Pirate at Platinum Stars.