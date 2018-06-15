Soccer

Cape Town City sign attacker Riyaad Norodien from Orlando Pirates

15 June 2018 - 15:09 By Ofentse Ratsie
Riyaad Norodien of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on February 25, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Riyaad Norodien of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on February 25, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Cape Town City continue to reinforce their squad with their latest acquisition that of midfielder Riyaad Norodien on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old former forward returns to his home town having started his career at Ajax Cape Town‚ who are currently fighting court battle to overturn the past season’s relegation.

Norodoien has been bought from Orlando Pirates by City for an undisclosed fee.

City announced the signing of Norodien on social media on Friday.

The club posted: “Cape Town City is delighted to announce the acquisition of Riyaad Norodien from Orlando Pirates‚ for an undisclosed fee. Riyaad signs a 5-year deal with City!”

Norodien spent the second half of the 2017-18 season fighting relegation on loan from Pirate at Platinum Stars.

Most read

  1. Uruguay beat Egypt at World Cup Soccer
  2. WORLD CUP DIARY: Achtung‚ Germany‚ the curse of the holders lies in wait Soccer
  3. Russian women should avoid sex with foreign men during World Cup Soccer
  4. Cape Town City sign attacker Riyaad Norodien from Orlando Pirates Soccer
  5. How can I livestream the World Cup? Soccer

Latest Videos

Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
X